VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico is second-most racially integrated state, study reveals

KOB.com Web Staff
January 09, 2018 07:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Next Monday, the country will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream of a racially integrated, equal society.  A new study has ranked New Mexico as the second most racially integrated state.

Advertisement

Wallet Hub analyzed the gaps between whites and blacks in 23 different categories centered around economics education, social and civic engagement, and health care. New Mexico scored high in all categories except health care.

Hawaii was ranked as the most racially integrated state.

U-HAUL RANKS NEW MEXICO 19TH FOR GROWTH

New Mexico hasn't seen much change in population numbers since 2010, but that could be changing. U-Haul ranked our state as No. 19 for growth in 2017.

They based that on the arrivals and departures of one-way U-Haul truck rentals. They say one-way arrivals increased by 4-percent last year, compared to a 2 percent increase in departures.

They say the cities drawing the most arrivals are Rio Rancho, Las Cruces and Ruidoso Downs.

ALBUQUERQUE A HIP CITY, INDEX SAYS

Albuquerque is one of the hippest cities in the United States, according to Movehub.

The moving company just released the U.S. Hipster Index. The goal was to see which cities 20- to 30-somethings who position themselves as non-mainstream and non-conformist want to move to. They looked at things like the number of breweries, thrift stores, tattoo parlors and vegan food options in 150 cities.

Based on that, they say Albuquerque is the 19th most hip city. Vancouver, Washington, was the most hip.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 09, 2018 07:08 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 07:00 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
Man killed running from police on I-25 near Bernalillo, NMSP says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says
North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says

Advertisement




Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Correcting ART issues could take a year, mayor says
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Rain, snow expected in New Mexico overnight
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program
Metropolitan Detention Center officers to get pay raise
Metropolitan Detention Center
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail
Foster parent charged in infant's death released from jail