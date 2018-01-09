New Mexico is second-most racially integrated state, study reveals
January 09, 2018 07:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Next Monday, the country will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream of a racially integrated, equal society. A new study has ranked New Mexico as the second most racially integrated state.
Wallet Hub analyzed the gaps between whites and blacks in 23 different categories centered around economics education, social and civic engagement, and health care. New Mexico scored high in all categories except health care.
Hawaii was ranked as the most racially integrated state.
U-HAUL RANKS NEW MEXICO 19TH FOR GROWTH
New Mexico hasn't seen much change in population numbers since 2010, but that could be changing. U-Haul ranked our state as No. 19 for growth in 2017.
They based that on the arrivals and departures of one-way U-Haul truck rentals. They say one-way arrivals increased by 4-percent last year, compared to a 2 percent increase in departures.
They say the cities drawing the most arrivals are Rio Rancho, Las Cruces and Ruidoso Downs.
ALBUQUERQUE A HIP CITY, INDEX SAYS
Albuquerque is one of the hippest cities in the United States, according to Movehub.
The moving company just released the U.S. Hipster Index. The goal was to see which cities 20- to 30-somethings who position themselves as non-mainstream and non-conformist want to move to. They looked at things like the number of breweries, thrift stores, tattoo parlors and vegan food options in 150 cities.
Based on that, they say Albuquerque is the 19th most hip city. Vancouver, Washington, was the most hip.
