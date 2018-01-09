New Mexico is second-most racially integrated state, study reveals

U-HAUL RANKS NEW MEXICO 19TH FOR GROWTH

New Mexico hasn't seen much change in population numbers since 2010, but that could be changing. U-Haul ranked our state as No. 19 for growth in 2017.

They based that on the arrivals and departures of one-way U-Haul truck rentals. They say one-way arrivals increased by 4-percent last year, compared to a 2 percent increase in departures.

They say the cities drawing the most arrivals are Rio Rancho, Las Cruces and Ruidoso Downs.

ALBUQUERQUE A HIP CITY, INDEX SAYS

Albuquerque is one of the hippest cities in the United States, according to Movehub.

The moving company just released the U.S. Hipster Index. The goal was to see which cities 20- to 30-somethings who position themselves as non-mainstream and non-conformist want to move to. They looked at things like the number of breweries, thrift stores, tattoo parlors and vegan food options in 150 cities.

Based on that, they say Albuquerque is the 19th most hip city. Vancouver, Washington, was the most hip.