Super Blue Blood Moon to hang over NM skies
Kassandra Crimi and Marian Camacho
January 30, 2018 09:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’ve heard about a blood moon and a supermoon, but what about a Super Blue Blood Moon lunar eclipse? It’s a mouthful, but that’s exactly what’s going to be hanging in the sky tomorrow morning.
A Blue Moon is when two full moons happen in the same calendar month. Lunar eclipses happen when the moon passes into Earth’s shadow and supermoons are when the moon is closest to the Earth during a full moon. Tomorrow, we are going to see a supermoon on the same day of the lunar eclipse, thus creating the Super Blue Blood Moon lunar eclipse.
This is the first time, since 1866, that all three are happening at the same time in the Western Hemisphere.
The lunar eclipse is set for very early Wednesday morning beginning at about 4:48 a.m. with totality from around 5:52 a.m. to about 7:07 a.m.
You will not need viewing glasses as you would with a solar eclipse. You can look right at the moon during a lunar eclipse.
The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will be opening its doors early for those who want to check out the moon from there. The museum will open up its observatory deck and will have telescopes available.
The moon will drop below the horizon and out of view at about 7:09 a.m.
Credits
Kassandra Crimi and Marian Camacho
Updated: January 30, 2018 09:16 AM
Created: January 30, 2018 06:29 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved