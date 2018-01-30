Super Blue Blood Moon to hang over NM skies

The lunar eclipse is set for very early Wednesday morning beginning at about 4:48 a.m. with totality from around 5:52 a.m. to about 7:07 a.m.

You will not need viewing glasses as you would with a solar eclipse. You can look right at the moon during a lunar eclipse.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will be opening its doors early for those who want to check out the moon from there. The museum will open up its observatory deck and will have telescopes available.

The moon will drop below the horizon and out of view at about 7:09 a.m.