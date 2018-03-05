Supreme Court: Feds can intrude in Texas-New Mexico water fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the federal government can intervene in a water case pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado.
Justice Neil Gorsuch writing for the court on Monday said the federal government must be allowed to meet its federal water commitments involving one of North America's longest rivers. Those obligations include an international agreement with Mexico and the decades-old Rio Grande Compact.
Farmers, water policy experts, city officials and others have been working behind the scenes to build a framework for a possible settlement.
Texas took its case to the Supreme Court in 2013, asking that New Mexico stop pumping groundwater along the border so that more of the Rio Grande could flow south to farmers and residents in El Paso.
"The Supreme Court ruled today on actions taken by former Attorney General King, including a lawsuit brought by his administration against the United States that triggered Texas’ lawsuit," said James Hallinan, a spokesperson for New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. "However, Attorney General Balderas will continue to vigorously defend the rights of New Mexico water users and work with all parties to seek a fair resolution for New Mexicans. Today’s ruling was a preliminary matter clarifying the United States’ role in the case."
