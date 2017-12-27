Surge in East Coast overdose deaths knocks NM out of national top 10

The data shows a spike in deaths on the East Coast is what pushed New Mexico to 12th on the rankings.

Nationwide, there were more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in the United States. That number is nearly four times what it was in 1999. The increase is alarming year over year, with an average of an 18 percent spike from 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016.

According to the CDC. West Virginia had the highest drug overdose death rate in 2016 with 52 deaths per 100,000 in population, with Ohio, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania following.

The lowest rates were found in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Texas and Nebraska.

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, there were areas with significantly higher fatality rates within New Mexico.

Rio Arriba County had 90 drug overdose deaths per 100,000, Catron County had 55; San Miguel and Lincoln counties with 43.4 and Guadalupe County at 40.3.

One way New Mexicans are working to prevent and reduce the opioid epidemic is through educating first responders, families, and community members. Experts say everyone is at risk for addiction, and that's why it's important to be educated on prevention and what to do if you or someone you know is at risk of overdosing.