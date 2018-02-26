Surplus of spuds has food bank offering them up for free | KOB 4
Surplus of spuds has food bank offering them up for free

Marian Camacho
February 26, 2018 06:59 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. – Loads of potatoes are up for grabs in Clovis. Officials with the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico say they have more than 8,000 pounds of potatoes that need to be distributed immediately.

The public is invited to pick up a free 50-pound bags on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Food Bank at 2217 E. Brady in Clovis. 

All you have to do to get a bag is sign-in and bring someone to help you carry the bags. The limit is two 50-pound bags per household.

Volunteers are also welcome to help out on the day of distribution. For more information on volunteer requirements, click here.


Marian Camacho


Updated: February 26, 2018 06:59 PM
Created: February 26, 2018 12:33 PM

