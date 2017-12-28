Advertisement

Officials searching for suspect in assault at dairy

undefined undefined | 

The Associated Press
December 28, 2017 06:25 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Eastern New Mexico law enforcement officials are searching for a man suspected of assaulting one diary worker and pointing a gun at another.

Advertisement

Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker declined to provide the name of the dairy or the location. Parker says the motivation was apparently robbery. Nothing was taken.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports one man entered a milking barn early Sunday with a gun in hand and battered one worker before leaving with another man.

Parker believes both men fled the scene after realizing they were not going to steal anything valuable.

Parker says the dairy worker who was hit has been treated for "fairly significant injuries." He called the incident a "fairly stupid crime."

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: December 28, 2017 06:25 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 03:49 PM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past