Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals
Marian Camacho
January 26, 2018 05:54 AM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a wanted suspect and the US Marshals SWIFT Task Force.
Officials say early yesterday, officers from the Shiprock Police Department and Farmington Police Department were engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a violent suspect from McKinley County.
That suspect, Ryan Westman, was wanted for aggravated battery. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office launched its helicopter to help locate Westman, but officials lost track of him.
Later in the day, the US Marshals SWIFT Task Force located the vehicle Westman was driving, near a Valero gas station off of East Main Street in Farmington. San Juan County officials say the suspect again tried to flee and put officers and civilians in danger. That’s when Task Force officers fired shots that hit Westman.
Another pursuit ensued and a PIT maneuver was conducted to stop the suspect. The maneuver caused Westman to lose control of the vehicle and it came to a stop.
Westman was arrested and is being treated for a gunshot wound at San Juan Regional Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office says his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
