Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals

Marian Camacho
January 26, 2018 05:54 AM

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a wanted suspect and the US Marshals SWIFT Task Force.

Advertisement

Officials say early yesterday, officers from the Shiprock Police Department and Farmington Police Department were engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a violent suspect from McKinley County.

That suspect, Ryan Westman, was wanted for aggravated battery. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office launched its helicopter to help locate Westman, but officials lost track of him.

Later in the day, the US Marshals SWIFT Task Force located the vehicle Westman was driving, near a Valero gas station off of East Main Street in Farmington.  San Juan County officials say the suspect again tried to flee and put officers and civilians in danger. That’s when Task Force officers fired shots that hit Westman.

Another pursuit ensued and a PIT maneuver was conducted to stop the suspect. The maneuver caused Westman to lose control of the vehicle and it came to a stop.

Westman was arrested and is being treated for a gunshot wound at San Juan Regional Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office says his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 26, 2018 05:54 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
Bill asks for policing of tourist site plagued with suicides
Bill asks for policing of tourist site plagued with suicides
Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals
Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals
Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado, left, and Medardo Ibuado, right
City's blind community has concerns about ART
City's blind community has concerns about ART

Advertisement




96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
Bill asks for policing of tourist site plagued with suicides
Bill asks for policing of tourist site plagued with suicides
Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals
Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend