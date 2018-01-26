Suspect hospitalized following shooting involving US Marshals

Later in the day, the US Marshals SWIFT Task Force located the vehicle Westman was driving, near a Valero gas station off of East Main Street in Farmington. San Juan County officials say the suspect again tried to flee and put officers and civilians in danger. That’s when Task Force officers fired shots that hit Westman.

Another pursuit ensued and a PIT maneuver was conducted to stop the suspect. The maneuver caused Westman to lose control of the vehicle and it came to a stop.

Westman was arrested and is being treated for a gunshot wound at San Juan Regional Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office says his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.