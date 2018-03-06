Suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the room and made entry. Upon entry, officers heard noises in the ceiling and began to remove ceiling tiles one by one until the suspect fell out.

Once on the ground, the suspect stood up and charged officers with a knife. That’s when an officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said it’s unfortunate the situation had to end that way.

“While it’s unfortunate that the suspect chose not to end this peacefully, we are extremely relieved and grateful that none of our officers or any other civilians were harmed,” said Chief Hebbe.

State Police are continuing their investigation and will release more details as they become available.