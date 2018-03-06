Suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife
Marian Camacho
March 06, 2018 08:41 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Farmington. It happened at the Motel 6 on Bloomfield Boulevard Monday night.
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect’s vehicle at the motel and Farmington Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiation team responded.
When officers arrived on scene at about 8:45 p.m., they found the suspect was inside a room at the motel with his mother. About an hour later, the suspect’s mother came out of the room, and negotiators worked for more than two hours to make contact with the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.
Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the room and made entry. Upon entry, officers heard noises in the ceiling and began to remove ceiling tiles one by one until the suspect fell out.
Once on the ground, the suspect stood up and charged officers with a knife. That’s when an officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.
The suspect was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said it’s unfortunate the situation had to end that way.
“While it’s unfortunate that the suspect chose not to end this peacefully, we are extremely relieved and grateful that none of our officers or any other civilians were harmed,” said Chief Hebbe.
State Police are continuing their investigation and will release more details as they become available.
