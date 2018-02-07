Another suspect in Jeremiah Valencia death appears in court
Marian Camacho
February 07, 2018 05:09 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Two more of the suspects involved in the tragic child abuse death case of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia were expected to appear in court today. However, attorneys for Tracy Peña have filed for a continuance in order to give them time to look over evidence.
The state is asking a judge to hold Peña, who is Valencia’s mother, and Jordan Nuñez behind bars without bond until trial.
Deputies say Peña and Nuñez failed to report consistent abuse of Valencia, at the hands of Thomas Ferguson and helped to cover up Valencia's death. Both Peña and Nuñez have told authorities they did so, because they were afraid of Ferguson.
KOB was there as Ferguson appeared in Santa Fe’s District Court yesterday. Deputies say he is the main suspect in the case and that he tortured Valencia, leading to his death.
The judge said Ferguson violated his probation and will remain behind bars. There is a hearing for that violation scheduled for February 19th.
KOB will be in court today as Nuñez is expected to appear. We will have a live report on what happens, tonight on KOB4 at 6:30 p.m.
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 07, 2018 05:09 PM
Created: February 07, 2018 06:19 AM
