Former deputy's murder retrial delayed
KOB.com Web Staff
January 22, 2018 10:21 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A former deputy's third trial for murder is getting delayed.
Tai Chan is accused in the 2014 shooting death of Jeremy Martin. Both men were Santa Fe County deputies staying in Las Cruces on business when Martin was shot in their hotel.
Jurors could not agree on a verdict in Chan's first two trials. His new trial was set to start April 9, but documents show the court has granted a defense motion to delay it. A new date has not been announced.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 22, 2018 10:21 PM
Created: January 22, 2018 08:08 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved