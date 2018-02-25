Taos pipeline nearing much-anticipated completion
KOB.com Web Staff
February 25, 2018 04:45 PM
TAOS, N.M. – Drivers who have been frustrated for months during the construction of a new pipeline near Taos will soon breathe a sigh of relief.
The construction project which has been a nightmare for commuters is nearly complete, with Highway 68 expected to reopen Monday after an original estimated completion date of November.
Over the next month, crews will be cleaning up and testing the new pipeline. In the meantime, motorists are being asked to drive carefully between Rinconada and Pilar.
Created: February 25, 2018 03:12 PM
