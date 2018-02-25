Taos pipeline nearing much-anticipated completion | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Taos pipeline nearing much-anticipated completion

KOB.com Web Staff
February 25, 2018 04:45 PM

TAOS, N.M. – Drivers who have been frustrated for months during the construction of a new pipeline near Taos will soon breathe a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

The construction project which has been a nightmare for commuters is nearly complete, with Highway 68 expected to reopen Monday after an original estimated completion date of November.

Over the next month, crews will be cleaning up and testing the new pipeline. In the meantime, motorists are being asked to drive carefully between Rinconada and Pilar.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 25, 2018 04:45 PM
Created: February 25, 2018 03:12 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Friday high school basketball scores
Friday high school basketball scores

Advertisement




REPLAY: 2018 NMAA State Basketball Seeding & Selection Show
REPLAY: 2018 NMAA State Basketball Seeding & Selection Show
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
 