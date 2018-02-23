Teen abuse victim may have been sexually assaulted, burned | KOB 4
Teen abuse victim may have been sexually assaulted, burned

February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018 11:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Search warrants are revealing more disturbing details in the murder of a New Mexico teen that landed three behind bars. 

The body of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia was discovered in late January near Nambe in Santa Fe County. His mother's boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson, is accused of torturing and beating the boy.

Now, search warrants obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican show Jeremiah may have been sexually assaulted, and portions of his body were possibly burned. Warrants also show detectives recovered a plastic dog kennel during recent searches of family property.

A previous interview with the family state Jeremiah would be forced to sleep in a kennel.

Ferguson faces charges along with Jeremiah's mother, Tracy Ann Pena, and Ferguson's adult son, Jordan Nunez.


Updated: February 23, 2018 11:16 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 08:20 PM

