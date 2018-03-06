Teen arrested for making social media threat against teacher | KOB 4
Teen arrested for making social media threat against teacher

David Lynch
March 06, 2018 03:34 PM

BAYARD, N.M. – A 14-year-old middle school student in southwest New Mexico has been arrested after allegedly making social media threats toward a teacher in relation to his grade, according to state police.

Officials with New Mexico State Police say the Snell Middle School student – who was not identified – admitted to creating the video post threatening violence "if his grade was not raised."

The student was arrested Monday and is facing charges of extortion, assault and interference with the educational process.

NMSP says their investigation is ongoing.

 


Created: March 06, 2018 03:34 PM

