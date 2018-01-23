Tesuque grandmother loses longtime home to fire

"When we got there everything was burnt. We lost everything."

All their possessions -- from pets, Christmas toys and clothes -- were gone in minutes. The fire destroyed the house Trujillo lived in for 43 years, raising foster children along with her own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"I don't know what else. I just need help right now," she said. "I didn't deserve this."

April Ramirez is just one of those children Trujillo raised in that home. Ramirez's father died there. Most of his ashes were lost in the fire as well. Trujillo's children are just beside themselves.

"They're very, very upset. They feel like they lost more than the house," Ramirez said. "You know we're happy and grateful that my grandson, my daughter and my mom, you know, came out of it alive. But the memories and the ashes really hit us to the heart. Everything else is replaceable, but there was just some stuff that wasn't."

Investigators told Trujillo the fire began with the wood stove igniting one of the walls. They are staying with other family members for now.

