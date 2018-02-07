Texas man caught near Trinidad indicted for kidnapping | KOB 4
Texas man caught near Trinidad indicted for kidnapping

The Associated Press
February 07, 2018 01:09 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A man who's a suspect in the death of a Texas woman has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping after authorities say he abducted the woman's two daughters and took them to southern Colorado.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday in Austin against 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles.

Prosecutors say police on Dec. 30 found the body of Tonya Bates in her suburban Austin home after she didn't appear for work. Investigators learned her 14- and 7-year-old daughters were missing.

Authorities say they determined Miles, who was Bates' roommate, had taken her car and was en route to Colorado.

Miles was arrested and the girls were found safe following a traffic stop Jan. 3 by sheriff's deputies in near Trinidad, Colorado.

MORE: Texas man who took girls has violent history

It's not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.


The Associated Press


Updated: February 07, 2018 01:09 PM
Created: February 07, 2018 01:08 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

