News article critical of Spaceport America

"Even the spacecraft isn't real," she writes.

But that doesn't mean the work isn't happening at the Spaceport. In fact, Burrington said a lot is going on with testing by Google and Boeing along with 39 vertical launches from Up Aerospace.

She also notes the spaceport took home some wins from the legislative session. The state House and Senate sent a bill to the governor that would allow the spaceport to keep some things like the identity of its customer's secret.

The spaceport also got a boost in spending. CEO Dan Hicks said in January that the money invested in the spaceport isn't a waste.

"Every other state and the leaders in those states realize how important it is to get into this game before it's too late," he said. "We're already there. That investment was the wisest investment that New Mexico leadership could have ever made to keep the spaceport sector going strong."

State officials, local leaders in Las Cruces and Truth or Consequences, and those at the spaceport itself are all optimistic. Virgin Galactic tweeted after a successful test flight in January that they are "getting #NMReady." The spaceport also announced Thursday it's hiring.