Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash

Theft at Nambe Drugs on July 3, 2017 Theft at Nambe Drugs on July 3, 2017 | 

Marian Camacho
February 01, 2018 12:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A recent string of violent armed robberies and a break-in at Santa Fe pharmacies has law enforcement asking the public to help in catching the criminals responsible.

Advertisement

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers has teamed up with Del Norte Pharmacy and Nambe Drugs to offer a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

The first theft took place on July 3, 2017 at Nambe Drugs on the 500 block of Old Santa Fe Trail. Police say a Hispanic man in his 20’s held workers at gunpoint while he stole drugs and cash from the store. Authorities say he spent more than an hour walking in and out of the pharmacy. The gunmas got away with Oxycodone and other controlled substances which he stuffed into his pockets and backpack prior to leaving. He was seen taking off in a silver Chrysler 300.

The Del Norte Pharmacy on the 1600 block of Galisteo was hit up on the evening of December 14, 2017. Police say a man wearing a black beanie pulled out a handgun and approached the store’s assistant manager, demanding Oxycodone and Xanax.

The same pharmacy suffered a break-in just a month prior on November 17, 2017. Police say three suspects broke in the back door, emptied trash cans and then filled them with bottles of amphetamines and Hydrocodone. The thieves also stole the store’s petty cash safe.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call Santa Fe Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 01, 2018 12:29 PM
Created: February 01, 2018 12:25 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape
From left, Thomas Newton, Isaiah Edley and Rahman Buchanan
APS reveals new school name, mascot
APS reveals new school name, mascot
Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
Deputies: Body found in Rio Communities golf course pond
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson

Advertisement




Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash
Theft at Nambe Drugs on July 3, 2017
Authorities seek 'person of interest' in Montaño body case
Devan Martinez
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
New Mexico bill would force students to apply to college
3 Cannon Air Force Base airmen arrested, accused of rape
From left, Thomas Newton, Isaiah Edley and Rahman Buchanan
As town mourns slain teen, details emerge about suspect's past
Thomas Ferguson