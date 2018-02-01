Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers has teamed up with Del Norte Pharmacy and Nambe Drugs to offer a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

The first theft took place on July 3, 2017 at Nambe Drugs on the 500 block of Old Santa Fe Trail. Police say a Hispanic man in his 20’s held workers at gunpoint while he stole drugs and cash from the store. Authorities say he spent more than an hour walking in and out of the pharmacy. The gunmas got away with Oxycodone and other controlled substances which he stuffed into his pockets and backpack prior to leaving. He was seen taking off in a silver Chrysler 300.