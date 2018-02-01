Thieves target Santa Fe pharmacies for drugs, cash
Marian Camacho
February 01, 2018 12:29 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A recent string of violent armed robberies and a break-in at Santa Fe pharmacies has law enforcement asking the public to help in catching the criminals responsible.
Santa Fe Crime Stoppers has teamed up with Del Norte Pharmacy and Nambe Drugs to offer a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.
The first theft took place on July 3, 2017 at Nambe Drugs on the 500 block of Old Santa Fe Trail. Police say a Hispanic man in his 20’s held workers at gunpoint while he stole drugs and cash from the store. Authorities say he spent more than an hour walking in and out of the pharmacy. The gunmas got away with Oxycodone and other controlled substances which he stuffed into his pockets and backpack prior to leaving. He was seen taking off in a silver Chrysler 300.
The Del Norte Pharmacy on the 1600 block of Galisteo was hit up on the evening of December 14, 2017. Police say a man wearing a black beanie pulled out a handgun and approached the store’s assistant manager, demanding Oxycodone and Xanax.
The same pharmacy suffered a break-in just a month prior on November 17, 2017. Police say three suspects broke in the back door, emptied trash cans and then filled them with bottles of amphetamines and Hydrocodone. The thieves also stole the store’s petty cash safe.
Anyone with information on these crimes should call Santa Fe Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.
