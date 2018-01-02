VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
BeWellNM enrollment centers in three cities close

KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who like to enroll in person for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act may find some big changes next time.

Open enrollment for 2018 ended Dec. 15, and the state has now permanently closed enrollment centers in Santa Fe, Gallup and Las Cruces.

New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange communication director Maureen Manring said those centers lacked foot traffic, so they've started allowing enrollment in hospitals instead.

The enrollment center in Albuquerque will continue to stay open year round.

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 02, 2018 10:24 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 08:27 PM

