Thursday morning headlines

Marian Camacho
January 04, 2018 07:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Here's a look at Thursday morning's top headlines and weather forecast:
- A deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque leaves one woman dead and a man injured. Albuquerque police have not released the names of the victims.
- Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies flooded a neighborhood near 9th and Coal just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. KOB is working to get details on the heavy law enforcement presence.
- Two Texas girls at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert have been found safe in Trinidad, Colorado. The man accused of kidnapping them, Terry Miles, has been arrested.
- Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe says they are at full capacity due to an influx in flu cases.
- The public is invited to tour The Carlisle condominiums today as developers unveil the new digs. The project was struck by arson more than a year ago. The man police say is responsible for setting that fire is facing federal charges.
