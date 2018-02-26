BCSO: One suspect at large after Tijeras robbery; another in custody
J.R. Oppenheim
February 26, 2018 08:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- One man is in custody and another remains on the loose after an armed robbery in Tijeras late Monday morning, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the Ten Points General Store shortly before noon, Public Information Officer Felicia Maggard said, but the offender fled to an area on New Mexico Highway 337.
Deputies found the suspect at NM 217 and Route 66 but lost the vehicle near Edgewood. Deputies spotted the vehicle again on I-40 heading toward Carnuel before it got back onto Route 66.
The vehicle, which had two people inside, stopped near Carnuel. One person took off on foot, Maggard said. Deputies apprehended the second person.
The incident prompted the BCSO SWAT and Criminal Investigation Division to respond.
BCSO identified the suspect at large as Alejandro Silva. Deputies say he is wanted for several armed robberies. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call detectives at (505) 228-5118.
Updated: February 26, 2018 08:52 PM
Created: February 26, 2018 03:08 PM
