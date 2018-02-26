BCSO: One suspect at large after Tijeras robbery; another in custody

The vehicle, which had two people inside, stopped near Carnuel. One person took off on foot, Maggard said. Deputies apprehended the second person.

The incident prompted the BCSO SWAT and Criminal Investigation Division to respond.

BCSO identified the suspect at large as Alejandro Silva. Deputies say he is wanted for several armed robberies. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call detectives at (505) 228-5118.