Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017

Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017

The Associated Press
December 28, 2017 03:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Sophia has overtaken Mia as the top name for baby girls in New Mexico, and Noah is the favorite for boys.

The New Mexico Department of Health released the list of top baby names Thursday. The list is compiled by the agency's vital records and health statistics bureau based on birth certificates submitted to the state.

The Health Department has been releasing the top 10 list since 2014.

For 2017, Olivia, Isabella and Emma rounded out the top five for girls. Aurora and Charlotte also made their debuts in the top 10 while Aria returned to the list after dropping off in 2016.

Aside from Noah, the top names for boys in 2017 included Santiago, Elijah, Ezekiel and Josiah.

December 28, 2017 03:14 PM

