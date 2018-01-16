VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Tow truck driver works 12 hours clearing Monday's I-25 pileup

Kassi Nelson
January 16, 2018 06:35 PM

SERAFINA, N.M. -- Icy roads and rapidly dropping temperatures made for a deadly combination Monday night between Santa Fe and Las Vegas.

While New Mexico State Police urged people to stay off the roads, Chris Trujillo didn't hesitate to get behind the wheel.

"When I got my first call last night we were just sitting down to eat dinner," he said. "I got my plate and I went."

Trujillo is the owner of All American Towing. His business sits off Interstate 25 less than 10 miles from Romeroville. State Police said that's where a vehicle heading northbound slid off the road and hit a median divider around 5:30 p.m. A semi trying to avoid the crash jack-knifed on the highway, leading to a 20-vehicle pileup.

According to NMSP, two people in separate vehicles were killed and many others were taken to the hospital. Trujillo calls it the most tragic night he's had on the job, and saying at one point he started to rethink leaving his house.

"On those tight turns and you feel your vehicle slip, you start questioning, 'What am I doing here?'" he said.

But Trujillo said he knows helping others is his purpose, so he worked more than 12 hours towing drivers to safety.

"I towed one all the way into Clovis," he said.

Trujillo finally got to sleep around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, but he said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I'm pulling cars off the side of the road. I'm not no president. I'm not changing laws or lives, but I help out and my customers are grateful," he said.

State Police are still investigating the crash. They have not released the names of the victims who were killed.


