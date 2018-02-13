Trial date set for accused Clovis library shooter | KOB 4
Trial date set for accused Clovis library shooter

Accused library shooter Nathaniel Jouett will be tried as an adult in March of 2019. Accused library shooter Nathaniel Jouett will be tried as an adult in March of 2019. | 

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2018 01:14 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. – It will be another year before the teenager accused of shooting and killing two people inside a Clovis library will face a jury.

The trial for Nathaniel Jouett has been set for March 18, 2019 and will take place in the Chaves County Courthouse in Roswell. Police say he opened fire in the Clovis-Carver Public Library on Aug. 26, killing two people and injuring four others. He will be tried as an adult on charges including first-degree murder.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Jouett’s attorney has filed a motion to transfer the now 17-year-old to an adolescent treatment facility in Albuquerque until his trial. District Attorney Andrea Reeb said she intended to oppose that transfer, saying the treatment center may not be able to guarantee Jouett’s detention.

The decision is Fifth Judicial District Judge James Hudson’s to make.


Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 13, 2018 01:14 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 09:08 AM

