Trio convicted in slew of crimes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Trio convicted in slew of crimes

KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three men believed to be connected to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico face decades behind bars after a two-week long jury trial comes to a close.

Advertisement

Edwin Ortiz-Parra and Eder Ortiz-Parra were found guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men. The co-defendant, Rafael Garcia-Parra was convicted of second-degree murder, conspiracy and kidnapping.

Officials say these are important convictions as the case represents a disturbing influx of cartel drug violence. 

Rafael Garcia-Parra faces 44 years. Edwin Ortiz-Parra and Eder Ortiz-Parra both face up to two life imprisonments plus 63 years.

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Created: March 06, 2018 07:04 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Herd of elk on the move caught on camera
Trio convicted in slew of crimes
Trio convicted in slew of crimes
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety
City Council approves tax hike to boost public safety

Advertisement




Trio convicted in slew of crimes
Trio convicted in slew of crimes
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Governor signs bill to raise teacher pay
Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors
Santa Fe, Rio Rancho to vote in new mayors
Suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife
Suspect shot, killed after charging at officers with knife
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question
 