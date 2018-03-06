Trio convicted in slew of crimes
March 06, 2018 07:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three men believed to be connected to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico face decades behind bars after a two-week long jury trial comes to a close.
Edwin Ortiz-Parra and Eder Ortiz-Parra were found guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men. The co-defendant, Rafael Garcia-Parra was convicted of second-degree murder, conspiracy and kidnapping.
Officials say these are important convictions as the case represents a disturbing influx of cartel drug violence.
Rafael Garcia-Parra faces 44 years. Edwin Ortiz-Parra and Eder Ortiz-Parra both face up to two life imprisonments plus 63 years.
