Truck stop controversy takes center stage Thursday

January 11, 2018 06:48 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s become somewhat of a controversy in Santa Fe, the proposal for a new truck stop at the I-25 interchange with state road 14, and today the debate will make its way before a hearing officer.

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the plan for the Pilot Flying J travel center includes a 26 acre parcel of land that would be divided into thirds. The proposal includes a travel station with a fueling station, 75 truck parking spaces, 66 car spaces, showers and a convenience store with three fast-food restaurants.

The proposal does include the eventual development of two hotels and a light industrial area.

Opponents to the plan say they don’t want to hear the noise from the trucks, see the bright signs and experience the heavy traffic.

Following today’s hearing, the officer will then make a recommendation to the Planning Commission and then to Santa Fe county commissioners.

Mayor Javier Gonzales took to twitter to speak out on the proposed travel center strongly urging county officials to deny the request.


