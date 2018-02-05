On the other side of the law: Tucumcari judge arrested for DWI
Marian Camacho
February 05, 2018 11:57 AM
TUCUMCARI, N.M. - A Tucumcari Municipal Court judge is behind bars following a weekend arrest for DWI.
State Police say an officer spotted a white pickup truck that failed to stop at a stop sign on the corner of Second and Robinson in Tucumcari on Sunday.
The officer pulled the driver over and when he approached the vehicle he smelled alcohol.
The driver, 71-year-old Joe Dominguez, admitted to drinking and failed sobriety tests. A blood test showed Mr. Dominguez’s blood alcohol level at .09, over the legal limit.
Officers say Mr. Dominguez told them he was a judge. Dominguez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
