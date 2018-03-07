Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Marian Camacho
March 07, 2018 07:23 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – Two cases of hantavirus have now been reported in Farmington and the risk only increases with warmer weather on the horizon.
KOB's Meg Hilling spoke with one of the families earlier this week as their 9-year-old, Fernando is currently battling the disease.
Hantavirus is carried by rodents and is present in their droppings, urine and saliva. Humans often contract the virus when its stirred up in dust and breathed in.
While hantavirus is very rare, it’s also life-threatening, especially when not detected quickly.
Symptoms include fever, severe muscle aches and fatigue, all of which occur within the first two weeks of exposure. Other symptoms include difficulty breathing, headaches, chills, and nausea.
With the warmer weather, people are inclined to begin spring cleaning where rodent droppings may be present. In order to avoid contracting hantavirus experts suggest wearing a mask and rubber gloves. Other suggestions include ventilating the room by opening windows and doors, spray any dropping down with bleach prior to sweeping and always wash hands after removing gloves.
Hantavirus is not contagious and has not been shown to infect any other animals such as cats or dogs.
To learn more about symptoms, treatments and other information on hantavirus, click here.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: March 07, 2018 07:23 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved