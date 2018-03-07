Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington

While hantavirus is very rare, it’s also life-threatening, especially when not detected quickly.

Symptoms include fever, severe muscle aches and fatigue, all of which occur within the first two weeks of exposure. Other symptoms include difficulty breathing, headaches, chills, and nausea.

With the warmer weather, people are inclined to begin spring cleaning where rodent droppings may be present. In order to avoid contracting hantavirus experts suggest wearing a mask and rubber gloves. Other suggestions include ventilating the room by opening windows and doors, spray any dropping down with bleach prior to sweeping and always wash hands after removing gloves.

Hantavirus is not contagious and has not been shown to infect any other animals such as cats or dogs.

