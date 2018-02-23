Two schools closed Friday due to threats | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
February 23, 2018 06:12 AM

CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. – Classes are cancelled Friday at two Cibola County schools due to threats.

Grants High School and Los Alamitos Middle Schools will be closed today as authorities investigate. Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace posted on Facebook a message to the community late last night saying he believes it’s in the best interest of the students to close the schools and keep them safe.

Elementary schools will remain open with increased security present as a precaution.

Meanwhile, there will be additional security at schools in Los Lunas today due to another social media threat that was made on Snapchat.  Authorities believe it is a hoax, but are working to track the poster down.

There have been a multitude of social media threats circulating the state since the horrific shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. Some have been hoaxes, but regardless, authorities are taking every threat serious and are making arrests. KOB spoke with reality psychiatrist Dr. David Ley who says the pranks are a cry for help.


Updated: February 23, 2018 06:12 AM
Created: February 23, 2018 06:03 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

