Two schools closed Friday due to threats

Elementary schools will remain open with increased security present as a precaution.

Meanwhile, there will be additional security at schools in Los Lunas today due to another social media threat that was made on Snapchat. Authorities believe it is a hoax, but are working to track the poster down.

There have been a multitude of social media threats circulating the state since the horrific shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. Some have been hoaxes, but regardless, authorities are taking every threat serious and are making arrests. KOB spoke with reality psychiatrist Dr. David Ley who says the pranks are a cry for help.