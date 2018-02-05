U.S. marshal in New Mexico leaves position | KOB 4
Conrad Candelaria, outgoing U.S. marshal for New Mexico Conrad Candelaria, outgoing U.S. marshal for New Mexico |  Photo: U.S. Marshals Service

J.R. Oppenheim
February 05, 2018 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The U.S. marshal for the New Mexico district stepped down from his post this past weekend, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service confirmed on Monday.

Conrad Candelaria resigned on Saturday after spending nearly eight years with the service. Brent Broshow will serve as the acting senior manager for the district.

The Marshals Service says Broshow will relocate to New Mexico from Missouri.

Candelaria started his career as a public service aide for the Albuquerque Police Department at 18 years of age. He moved up the rank of commander before retiring from the force in March 2010. Then in August of that year, President Barack Obama appointed Candelaria as U.S. marshal.

Candelaria is a life-long New Mexico native, having graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1984.


Updated: February 05, 2018 01:20 PM
Created: February 05, 2018 01:17 PM

