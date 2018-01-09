US Marshals operation apprehend 106 gang members
January 09, 2018 07:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The U.S. Marshals Service says agents arrested more than 100 members of various gangs in New Mexico during a month-long operation.
The marshals called special attention to four of the people arrested. They say Robert Sanchez, Jose Salazar, Troy Pope and Maria Torrez were arrested on homicide charges.
In all, the marshals say 106 people from more than 40 gangs were arrested. The charges include kidnapping, assault and battery, and rape. Others face drug and weapon charges.
"The Marshals Service in New Mexico is committed to bringing to justice all those dangerous, violent fugitives, which also allows our citizens that have been negatively affected by violent crime to have closure," said U.S. Marshal Conrad Candelaria.
"This operation targets the most dangerous criminals and known gang members in our communities who have violated their probation or parole and continue to pose a threat to public safety," added David Jablonski, cabinet secretary for New Mexico Corrections Department.
