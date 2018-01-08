VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf

US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf

The Associated Press
January 08, 2018 06:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A wolf that once roamed parts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico would be removed from the list of federally protected species under legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

Advertisement

The Arizona Republican introduced the measure last week. He's a critic of the Mexican gray wolf recovery plan, calling it a regulatory nightmare for ranchers and rural communities.

The bill calls for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if a population of fewer than 100 wolves has been established along the Arizona-New Mexico border. If so, the predator would be considered recovered and removed from the endangered list.

Environmentalists say it's an attempt to sidestep the Endangered Species Act.

According to the most recent survey, an estimated 113 wolves roam parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 08, 2018 06:19 AM
Created: January 08, 2018 06:18 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Advertisement




Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Rebecca Fiegl, Vegard Busengdal, Katharine Irwin, Tyler Theis, Haley Cutler
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf