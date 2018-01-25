Vandals cause oil spill in downtown Portales | KOB 4
Vandals cause oil spill in downtown Portales

Officials have sanded streets in downtown Portales that were covered in oil Officials have sanded streets in downtown Portales that were covered in oil |  Photo: Matt Poynor

Marian Camacho
January 25, 2018 09:09 AM

PORTALES, N.M. – A major mineral oil spill in Portales this morning has an area of downtown closed off.

Portales Police say there was a break-in at J.D. Heiskell & Co. building and the suspects opened a valve on a tank that released several thousand gallons of food grade mineral oil.

Crews are now sanding down First and Second Streets between Boulder and Abeline. The area is closed and people need to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for more details as they come in.


Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 25, 2018 09:09 AM
Created: January 25, 2018 08:33 AM

