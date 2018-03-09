Santa Fe PD: Vehicle rolls over onto Rail Runner tracks
Marian Camacho
March 09, 2018 12:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle rollover near I-25 and Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe.
Police say the vehicle rolled over onto the Rail Runner tracks. I-25 remains open at this time, but traffic is moving slowly. Drivers are asked to steer clear of the area if at all possible.
Emergency crews are on scene. It’s not clear if there are any injuries at this time.
Some Rail Runner trains are experiencing delays. Rio Metro Alerts sent out a tweet saying delays oculd be up to one hour, due to the crash.
Train #511 may be experiencing a delay, possibly up to an hour from SFD to DTA due to a rollover near the tracks. There will be an on time train from DTA.— dispatcher (@RioMetroAlerts) March 9, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for any updates.
