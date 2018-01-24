Veterans group says NFL rejected ad for Super Bowl booklet

"It's never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement. The NFL has long supported the military and veterans and will again salute our service members in the Super Bowl with memorable on-field moments that will be televised as part of the game."

In Albuquerque, retired Army Sergeant John McGarrah is familiar with the issue. KOB asked what he thought about the NFL's decision.

"They're a private business. They should be able to make their own decisions," McGarrah said.

McGarrah believes this all stems from the NFL player kneeling controversy. He said he's not offended either way.

"That's one of the things I served for was to give people the right to have freedom of speech," he said.

The NFL spokesman also said AMVETS was given a chance to adjust their ad to say statements such as: "Please Honor Our Veterans" or "Please Stand for Our Veterans." An AMVETS spokesman said that changing the words on their ad would mean abandoning their message.

McGarrah said it boils down to freedom and democracy.

"You know, I think that's what makes our country great is everybody is able to express themselves however they want," he said.