Village installs burn ban days after family loses home

“(It's) incredibly saddening to see the destruction, and it’s unreal,” said Clifford Wood, Karen Bailey's husband. “The whole experience has been surreal.”

Wood said his wife and her brother had no warning. Bailey woke up from a nap when she smelled the smoke and saw the fire.

They made it out safe, along with their dog, but the fate of their eight cats is unknown.

Wood shared his thoughts on the burn ban placed this week.

“I’m sorry that it had to take a tragedy like this for it to come about,” he said. “I wish it had been in place before then, and we could have avoided it all together.”

But in a tight-knit community, Wood knew they would not be alone.

“The community response has been fantastic. They have shown us a lot of love and support,” he said. “They have reached out to us in our GoFundMe page and in person to donate items, to just say, 'We’re sorry and we care.'”

He said he is happy his wife and her brother are alive, but he does not want anybody else to go through the same thing. To that end, he's asking his neighbors to be aware of the weather conditions so that no one else will lose their home.