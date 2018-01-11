VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Virgin Galactic launces SpaceShip Two test flight

VMS Eve and VSS Unity VMS Eve and VSS Unity |  Photo: Virgin Galactic

Marian Camacho
January 11, 2018 09:30 AM

MOJAVE, Calif. – A big step in the direction toward flights coming out of Spaceport America today as Virgin Galactic tests its SpaceShip Two.

Takeoff was just minutes ago in Mojave, California. This is the 11th flight for the VSS Unity, or SpaceShip Two.

This launch comes more than two years after a deadly crash of Virgin’s prototype SpaceShip Two. Since then the Virgin Galactic has been working to recreate the craft.

SpaceShip Two is set to launch out of Spaceport America in the future. The reusable, winged spacecraft designed to carry as many as eight people into space.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.


Marian Camacho


Updated: January 11, 2018 09:30 AM
Created: January 11, 2018 09:24 AM

