Virgin Galactic launces SpaceShip Two test flight
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2018 09:30 AM
MOJAVE, Calif. – A big step in the direction toward flights coming out of Spaceport America today as Virgin Galactic tests its SpaceShip Two.
Takeoff was just minutes ago in Mojave, California. This is the 11th flight for the VSS Unity, or SpaceShip Two.
This launch comes more than two years after a deadly crash of Virgin’s prototype SpaceShip Two. Since then the Virgin Galactic has been working to recreate the craft.
SpaceShip Two is set to launch out of Spaceport America in the future. The reusable, winged spacecraft designed to carry as many as eight people into space.
VMS Eve & VSS Unity are headed out to the runway for final checks #SpaceShipTwo pic.twitter.com/LGCskHEQcI— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) January 11, 2018
