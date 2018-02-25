Wage theft reports up in New Mexico city with high wage laws | KOB 4
Wage theft reports up in New Mexico city with high wage laws

The Associated Press
February 25, 2018 01:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico city with one of the highest minimum wages in the country has seen wage theft complaints spike in the past three years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports last year Santa Fe saw 16 employees accuse an employer of paying less than the minimum guaranteed by the city's Living Wage Ordinance.

Through a public records request, the New Mexican found that 2017 total was up from 14 complaints in 2016, and 12 complaints the year before that.

Those complaints undermine the good tidings that will accompany the hike in the city minimum wage scheduled to take effect next week.

The rate for all employees within Santa Fe city limits will rise to $11.40 on Thursday.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

It's $7.50 in New Mexico.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Created: February 25, 2018 01:29 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

