Warm weather keeping insects alive
Eddie Garcia
February 07, 2018 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Some insects aren't slowing down at all this winter.
You may have spotted some around your yard. Maybe some have been making themselves at home indoors as well. Alan Feuer, insect expert and technical director for Preventive Pest Control, said you can thank the warm winter for that.
"We have a mild winter and we see a lot of pest activity -- December, January and February -- when typically there is not," he said.
Feuer said cold weather typically keeps insects tucked away. In contrast, warm weather makes them want to get out and be active. He said the perfect example is ants.
"We did not get a cessation of ant activity period this winter," he said.
With all that prey on the move, it's open season for predators.
"They're moving around, they're looking for prey, they're hungry. So we see top predators -- spiders, scorpions and centipedes -- out when we typically wouldn't see them at this time," said Feuer.
Even though pests are unusually active in this warmth, Feuer said the lack of life-giving water has kept their numbers at bay.
"I don't think it's going to be a bigger pest season, it's just going to be an earlier emergence," Feuer said.
