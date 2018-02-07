Warm weather keeping insects alive | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

Warm weather keeping insects alive

Eddie Garcia
February 07, 2018 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Some insects aren't slowing down at all this winter.

Advertisement

You may have spotted some around your yard. Maybe some have been making themselves at home indoors as well. Alan Feuer, insect expert and technical director for Preventive Pest Control, said you can thank the warm winter for that.

"We have a mild winter and we see a lot of pest activity -- December, January and February -- when typically there is not," he said.

Feuer said cold weather typically keeps insects tucked away. In contrast, warm weather makes them want to get out and be active. He said the perfect example is ants.

"We did not get a cessation of ant activity period this winter," he said.

With all that prey on the move, it's open season for predators.

"They're moving around, they're looking for prey, they're hungry. So we see top predators -- spiders, scorpions and centipedes -- out when we typically wouldn't see them at this time," said Feuer.

Even though pests are unusually active in this warmth, Feuer said the lack of life-giving water has kept their numbers at bay.

"I don't think it's going to be a bigger pest season, it's just going to be an earlier emergence," Feuer said.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: February 07, 2018 06:22 PM
Created: February 07, 2018 05:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD seeks person of interest in missing persons case
APD seeks person of interest in missing persons case
Athletes sign letters to play in college
Athletes sign letters to play in college
Two suspects accused in child abuse death appear in court
Two suspects accused in child abuse death appear in court
Racial motive disputed in Aztec High shooting
William Atchison
Albuquerque man to serve 9 years for torturing girlfriend
Albuquerque man to serve 9 years for torturing girlfriend

Advertisement




APD seeks person of interest in missing persons case
APD seeks person of interest in missing persons case
Two suspects accused in child abuse death appear in court
Two suspects accused in child abuse death appear in court
Albuquerque man at Olympics to promote adoption
Albuquerque man at Olympics to promote adoption
New Mexico to study expanding Medicaid with buy-in coverage
New Mexico to study expanding Medicaid with buy-in coverage
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives