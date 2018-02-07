Warm weather keeping insects alive

Feuer said cold weather typically keeps insects tucked away. In contrast, warm weather makes them want to get out and be active. He said the perfect example is ants.

"We did not get a cessation of ant activity period this winter," he said.

With all that prey on the move, it's open season for predators.

"They're moving around, they're looking for prey, they're hungry. So we see top predators -- spiders, scorpions and centipedes -- out when we typically wouldn't see them at this time," said Feuer.

Even though pests are unusually active in this warmth, Feuer said the lack of life-giving water has kept their numbers at bay.

"I don't think it's going to be a bigger pest season, it's just going to be an earlier emergence," Feuer said.