As drought returns, experts urge water conservation

Yunas does recommend winter watering.

"You do need to water this winter, but once a month is sufficient," she said.

Beyond that, the water authority recommends the water by the numbers technique heading into the warmer months -- which means ramping up once per week, then twice per week in April and May, and then three times per week during the summer.

Yuhas says people can also save by taking inventory of their yards.

"Changing out some of those high water use plants to things that are more adaptive to the desert - to weathering drought and we have great rebates," she said.

Jericho Nursery owner Rick Hobson said it's easy to spot the biggest water hogs in your yard. He said switching to native plant life can cause dramatic water savings such as Chamisa, Apache plume, yuccas and cactus because they take no water once they are established.

"The biggest reduction we have had is to take out high water use grass, which is typically lawns," he said.

Hobson also said homeowners don't have to give up the vibrant green plants because other lush options can still save money and get a water rebate.

