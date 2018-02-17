Water managers along Rio Grande prep for irrigation season | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Water managers along Rio Grande prep for irrigation season

Water managers along Rio Grande prep for irrigation season

The Associated Press
February 17, 2018 01:50 PM

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (AP) - Federal water managers say they're preparing for the upcoming irrigation season in southern New Mexico.

Advertisement

The Bureau of Reclamation said Friday water releases from Elephant Butte Dam will begin on Feb. 23 and releases from Caballo Dam to the south will follow on March 16.

Officials are warning that dry riverbeds below both reservoirs will take on water quickly. They're asking the public to stay out of the river channels for their safety.

Flows are expected to fluctuate through the spring and summer months according to downstream irrigation demands.

Due to a dismal snowpack in the mountains that fed the Rio Grande, little inflow is forecast for Elephant Butte this spring. The latest map shows snowpack levels in New Mexico are far below normal for this time of year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 17, 2018 01:50 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
State police identify 7 suspects in deadly Edgewood shooting; 2 still being sought
Sixth suspect in Edgewood armed robbery arrested; 1 more still at large
Misty Nevarez was arrested Friday night, shortly after authorities identified her as a suspect.
Police: Man assaults woman on north ABQ bike path
Police: Man assaults woman on north ABQ bike path
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40

Advertisement




Buy a burger, help a local K-9 unit. Here's how
Buy a burger, help a local K-9 unit. Here's how
Las Cruces Police searching for murder suspect
Las Cruces Police searching for murder suspect
None injured in Los Alamos officer-involved shooting after suspects flee
None injured in Los Alamos officer-involved shooting after suspects flee
Sixth suspect in Edgewood armed robbery arrested; 1 more still at large
Misty Nevarez was arrested Friday night, shortly after authorities identified her as a suspect.
Group working to create 'safe haven' in ABQ for sex trafficking victims
Group working to create 'safe haven' in ABQ for sex trafficking victims
 