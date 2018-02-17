Water managers along Rio Grande prep for irrigation season
The Associated Press
February 17, 2018 01:50 PM
ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (AP) - Federal water managers say they're preparing for the upcoming irrigation season in southern New Mexico.
The Bureau of Reclamation said Friday water releases from Elephant Butte Dam will begin on Feb. 23 and releases from Caballo Dam to the south will follow on March 16.
Officials are warning that dry riverbeds below both reservoirs will take on water quickly. They're asking the public to stay out of the river channels for their safety.
Flows are expected to fluctuate through the spring and summer months according to downstream irrigation demands.
Due to a dismal snowpack in the mountains that fed the Rio Grande, little inflow is forecast for Elephant Butte this spring. The latest map shows snowpack levels in New Mexico are far below normal for this time of year.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 17, 2018 01:50 PM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.