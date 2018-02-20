Weather creates difficult driving conditions across New Mexico | KOB 4
Weather creates difficult driving conditions across New Mexico

KOB.com Web Staff
February 20, 2018 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Difficult driving conditions have been posted across the state Tuesday morning due to inclement weather sweeping the state.

Click here to check the state’s Department of Transportation site for road conditions and closures.

Click here to check real-time traffic conditions.

Click here for Tuesday's weather forecast.


