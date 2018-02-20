Weather creates difficult driving conditions across New Mexico
Photo: NMDOT
KOB.com Web Staff
February 20, 2018 06:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Difficult driving conditions have been posted across the state Tuesday morning due to inclement weather sweeping the state.
Click here to check the state’s Department of Transportation site for road conditions and closures.
Click here to check real-time traffic conditions.
Click here for Tuesday's weather forecast.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Created: February 20, 2018 06:39 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved