Weather-related crashes reported in northern NM; at least two killed

The massive public safety response dealt with a logistical major challenge with the closure of dozens of miles on the highway. Authorities diverted drivers either north or back toward Santa Fe.

Later Monday, New Mexico State Police reported another fatal crash on northbound U.S. Highway 550 at mile marker 113. NMSP did not immediately release any other information about this crash.

A glance at the state transportation department's map highlights how the roads in northern New Mexico are icy. It reveals portions of Santa Fe County all the way to Union County in red, meaning severe driving conditions. Head over to NMRoads.com for more.

#NMSP , I-25 NB is shut down at exit 307(Pecos) and SB at exit 343 (Las Vegas) due to Ice packed roads causing multiple crashes with injuries. Please avoid the area if possible, and use extreme caution if in the area pic.twitter.com/xKtenRReRm — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 16, 2018

Officers are diverting traffic onto the frontage road. This process is slow due to the backup. Northbound I25 is blocked from crashes. Once you are able to turn around, we advise you to seek a safe location to wait for the road to reopen. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 16, 2018