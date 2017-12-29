What you'll need to renew your driver's license in 2018
KOB.com Web Staff
December 29, 2017 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As 2018 looms, some might have to get their driver's license renewed.
If you're one of those people, don't be caught off-guard when you go to the DMV and staff members request a few more documents than you're used to.
Under the new regulation of the Real ID Act, you need to provide a birth certificate, social security card, two forms of residency and your current license.
The full list of acceptable documents can be found here.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 29, 2017 05:25 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 03:57 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved