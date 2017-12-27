White Sands Missile Range records nearly 5,500 missions in 2017
Marian Camacho
December 27, 2017 06:10 AM
WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range is celebrating a successful year full of thousands of missions. Missions officials say allow the military to be prepared at all times, with cutting-edge technology.
In 2017, the range recorded nearly 5,500 missions including firing missiles and rockets, laser tests and F-16 fighter jet missions covering 3,200 square miles.
The U.S. Air Force sponsored almost 1,615 training missions, with 458 of those involving fighter jets.
A main mission at the missile range is in ensuring that weapons work in varying conditions, including different temperatures.
