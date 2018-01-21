Winter finally arrives in New Mexico
Photo: Credit - Scott Smith|
KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 12:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Parts of New Mexico finally saw their first substantial snowfall of the season late Saturday night, and winter weather advisories are still in effect in some counties on Sunday.
Parts of northern and western New Mexico are experiencing continuing snow showers throughout the day, with larger snow accumulations at higher elevations. The public should be aware of accompanying strong winds to go along with the freezing temperatures.
Snow is also continuing to fall in the state's capital city Sunday.
Several areas of the state, including Curry, Guadalupe and Roosevelt counties are experiencing high winds on Sunday – conditions that are expected to last through the evening.
Click here for a full rundown of active weather alerts.
To find out how the weather is shaping up in your community, enter your zip code at the top of this page.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 21, 2018 12:47 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 12:41 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved