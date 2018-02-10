Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions

The National Weather Service says conditions are expected to worsen late Saturday and early Sunday with varying amounts of snowfall in mountains of northern New Mexico and adjacent highlands along Interstate 25 between Glorieta and Raton passes.

The Santa Fe area may see icy road conditions, and a dusting of snow is possible in the Albuquerque foothills.

___

8:50 a.m.

Forecasters say the weekend will bring wintry weather conditions to northern New Mexico.

The National Weather Service says rain and mountain snow showers will dip below the Colorado line Saturday afternoon and the snow level will drop to valley bottoms by Saturday night.

Forecasts call for about 6 inches of snow on Raton Pass, up to 3 inches in mountains east of Albuquerque and west of Las Vegas and up to 4 inches at Angel Fire and Red River.

Travel conditions are expected to be satisfactory in most areas but Raton Pass late Saturday is expected to have a major impact from the cold front crossing the state.