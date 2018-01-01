New Year, new laws in New Mexico
KOB Web Staff
January 01, 2018 07:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - As New Mexico rings in the New Year, the state ushers in some new laws that will take effect today.
The 2017 legislative session brought with it 140 new state laws. All but three have already taken effect but the other three will officially go in effect today.
As of Jan. 1, you'll see a difference in fiduciary access to digital assets and new real estate licensure requirements for all brokers in New Mexico.
Probably the biggest and one that affects the most New Mexicans is the installment in loan fee limits and literacy fund, placing a cap on the interest that can be charged to customers.
