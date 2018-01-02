Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
January 02, 2018 07:14 PM
FLORA VISTA, N.M. -- Would you steal from your own grandmother? Cassie Davis in Flora Vista is accused of doing exactly that.
Davis faces charges of embezzling more than $26,000 in addition to charges of forgery.
"When you trust family the way I trusted her and my mom trusted her, and then we find out that this goes on, it is devastating. Very devastating," said Wade Bingham, who is the victim's son and Davis' uncle.
According to court documents, Bingham formed an agreement with Davis for her to care for her grandmother while Bingham was on the road for business.
While he was away, court documents report that Davis began to embezzle money instead of paying bills. When Bingham returned home, he quickly noticed the unpaid bills and large sums of money missing.
"When we started going through her bills and her records, we had found a statement with checks that Cassie had wrote that my mom hadn't OK'd," Bingham said.
Davis is an employee with the Department of Homeland Security. KOB tried to reach her at her father's house, but no one answered the door.
"I would love to see Cassie, admit what she had done wrong, and apologize for the things she has done wrong and this could probably be gone and swept under the rug," Bingham said.
