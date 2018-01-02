VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother

Meg Hilling
January 02, 2018 07:14 PM

FLORA VISTA, N.M. -- Would you steal from your own grandmother? Cassie Davis in Flora Vista is accused of doing exactly that.

Advertisement

Davis faces charges of embezzling more than $26,000 in addition to charges of forgery.

"When you trust family the way I trusted her and my mom trusted her, and then we find out that this goes on, it is devastating. Very devastating," said Wade Bingham, who is the victim's son and Davis' uncle.

According to court documents, Bingham formed an agreement with Davis for her to care for her grandmother while Bingham was on the road for business.

While he was away, court documents report that Davis began to embezzle money instead of paying bills. When Bingham returned home, he quickly noticed the unpaid bills and large sums of money missing.

"When we started going through her bills and her records, we had found a statement with checks that Cassie had wrote that my mom hadn't OK'd," Bingham said.

Davis is an employee with the Department of Homeland Security. KOB tried to reach her at her father's house, but no one answered the door.

"I would love to see Cassie, admit what she had done wrong, and apologize for the things she has done wrong and this could probably be gone and swept under the rug," Bingham said.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Created: January 02, 2018 07:14 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Baby born on interstate after what police thought was a pursuit
Baby born on interstate after what police thought was a pursuit
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach

Advertisement




Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Police charge Belen woman for foster child's death
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Man behind bars accused of using a card skimmer to steal identities
Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
Woman charged with stealing from her own grandmother
Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande
Investigation continues after police find body in Rio Grande

Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps