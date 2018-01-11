Woman injured after shooting in Ruidoso Downs
KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 05:21 PM
RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. -- A female is hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a residence in a southeast New Mexico town, according to New Mexico State Police.
NMSP officer Carl Christiansen said Ruidoso Downs police responded to the shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday and asked State Police to help look into the matter. Officers learned the woman was shot inside the home.
Police have not identified a suspect. Additional information was not available, but the shooting remains under investigation.
