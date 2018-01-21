WSMR employees to receive furlough assignments Monday | KOB 4
WSMR employees to receive furlough assignments Monday

David Lynch
January 21, 2018 10:24 PM

SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO – As the shutdown of the federal government continues, officials at White Sands Missile Range say employees will return to work Monday…in order for most of them to officially be placed on temporary, unpaid leave.

Officials at WSMR say while most employees will be furloughed for however long the shutdown lasts, some will continue to go to work in a "scaled-back" capacity – primarily to maintain security at the post.

Officials say those who are furloughed won't be allowed to work or even volunteer to work for the time being.

 

 

 


Updated: January 21, 2018 10:24 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 09:03 PM

